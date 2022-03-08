ONLINE: Smallholder Dairy Systems and Sustainable Development Goals: The Case of Central Mexico

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

About the presentation: This presentation will explore the concept of sustainability, how to measure it, and how the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) provide a framework to guide the transformation of livestock and dairy systems with an emphasis on the case of smallholder dairy of Central Mexico.

About the presenters: Michel Wattiaux, is Professor of Dairy Systems Management, and interim Director of the Dairy Systems Management Program in the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems at UW-Madison — a center established to “address issues in sustainable agricultural and food systems using participatory action research methods, strong community engagement and interdisciplinary faculty collaboration.” He has authored numerous book chapters, peer-reviewed publications, and teaching-related abstracts in “his efforts to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the animal sciences.”

Carlos Arriaga-Jordan is a Professor-Researcher at la Universidad del Estado de Mexico (UAEM). Arriaga-Jordan is the former director of the Institute for Agricultural and Rural Sciences at UAEM, a member of the National Researchers Registry of Mexico (Sistema Nacional de Investigadores), Level 3, an Emeritus Academic at the Mexican Veterinary Academy, a member of the Mexican Academy of Sciences, and an Associate of the international journal Tropical Animal Health and Production. His main research interest is in small-scale dairy systems mostly in the assessment of feeding strategies to reduce costs and increase profitability, as well as the evaluation of the sustainability of these systems. In general terms, an interest in research in small-scale livestock production systems and their contribution as a rural development option.