Snake in the Eagle's Shadow

press release: Hong Kong | 1978 | 35mm | 88 min.

Director: Yuen Woo-Ping;

Cast: Jackie Chan, Siu-Tin Yuen, Jang-Lee Hwang

Initially launched as a leading man in a series of imitation Bruce Lee vehicles, Jackie Chan found international superstardom with this Kung Fu comedy classic. Chan plays an initially clumsy everyman who trains and attains mastery of the martial arts, inventing a new form of Kung Fu along the way. Chan’s trademark style is here fully realized: acrobatic fighting with precise comic timing and jaw-dropping stunts performed, of course, by Jackie Chan himself. Director Yuen Woo-Ping later choreographed the martial arts sequences in The Matrix, Kill Bill, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

