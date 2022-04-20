ONLINE: Social Cinema

press release: Discussion of the film “Kiss the Ground” led by John E. Peck and Lynn Utesch, Wednesday, April 20, 6:00 PM (US Central Time), Online via Zoom

John E. Peck has been the executive director of Family Farm Defenders for two decades and teaches Economics and Environmental Studies at Madison College (PhD UW-Madison EIS-Land Resources 2004). For the past five years he has also co-operated Yellow Dog Flowers and Produce, farming two acres near Edgerton, WI with his partner. He has long been involved in the broader food sovereignty, agroecology, and climate justice movement, and attended COP 15 in Copenhagen in 2009 as a delegate for La Via Campesina – North America.

Lynn Utesch lives in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, where he owns and operates Guardians of the Field Farm, raising 100% grass fed beef, with his herd of shorthorn cattle, utilizing rotational grazing methods on 150 acres. Lynn is married to his wife, Nancy, and has five children. For the past 25 years Lynn has been active in continuing education and events highlighting sustainable farming practices, animal husbandry, and protection of our natural resources, most notably water, at both state and local levels. Guardians of the Field Farm has hosted several educational events and presentations, pasture walks, and farm to fork dinners supporting local, organic farmers and their products.

Kiss the Ground reveals that, by regenerating the world’s soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. Using compelling graphics and visuals, along with striking NASA and NOAA footage, the film artfully illustrates how, by drawing down atmospheric carbon, soil is the missing piece of the climate puzzle. This movie is positioned to catalyze a movement to accomplish the impossible – to solve humanity’s greatest challenge, to balance the climate and secure our species future.

Social Cinema 2022 will be entirely online this spring – both the streaming of the films and the post-screening discussions led by a series of outstanding speakers.

This involves a two-step process.

Step 1: Watch the films. You will have streaming access to view the films at your convenience prior to the online film discussion.

Step 2: Participate in the online discussions. These are separate stand-alone events scheduled on four consecutive Wednesday evenings in April.

Registration is required for both steps, which are free and open to all. The full list of films and speakers is provided HERE.

The UW-Madison Havens-Wright Center’s Annual Film Series explores contemporary social topics from critical perspectives. The series is designed to appeal to a broad audience of students, faculty, and the general public who not only love film but are also interested in engaging in a discussion of significant social, political, and economic issues explored through film. Each screening is followed by a conversation led by a facilitator or facilitators well versed in the topic covered by the film.

Social Cinema is organized in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. The series is free and open to all.