ONLINE: Social Cinema

press release: Discussion of the film “The Social Dilemma” led by Nora Benavidez, Free Press, Wednesday, April 13, 6:00 PM US Central, Online via Zoom

Nora Benavidez is senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights at Free Press, which is dedicated to giving people a democratic voice in the crucial decisions that shape the media. Nora manages the organization’s efforts around platform and media accountability to defend against digital threats to democracy. She previously served as the director of PEN America’s U.S. Free Expression Programs, where she guided the organization’s national advocacy agenda on First Amendment and free-expression issues, including press freedom, disinformation defense and protest rights.

The Social Dilemma (directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell) blends documentary investigation and narrative drama to disrupt the disrupters, unveiling the hidden machinations behind everyone’s favorite social media and search platforms. We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? This documentary-drama hybrid reveals how social media is reprogramming civilization with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.

Social Cinema 2022 will be entirely online this spring – both the streaming of the films and the post-screening discussions led by a series of outstanding speakers.

This involves a two-step process.

Step 1: Watch the films. You will have streaming access to view the films at your convenience prior to the online film discussion.

Step 2: Participate in the online discussions. These are separate stand-alone events scheduled on four consecutive Wednesday evenings in April.

Registration is required for both steps, which are free and open to all. The full list of films and speakers is provided HERE.

﻿

The UW-Madison Havens-Wright Center’s Annual Film Series explores contemporary social topics from critical perspectives. The series is designed to appeal to a broad audience of students, faculty, and the general public who not only love film but are also interested in engaging in a discussion of significant social, political, and economic issues explored through film. Each screening is followed by a conversation led by a facilitator or facilitators well versed in the topic covered by the film.

Social Cinema is organized in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. The series is free and open to all.