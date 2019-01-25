press release: Fri. Jan. 25, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm UW-Madison, Union South (1308 W. Dayton St.) Social Workers Confronting Racial Injustice Conference! This year’s theme is: t he Power of Disruption - considerations of what disruption is, or can be, in a social work setting. Admission is free for a limited number of students, faculty, and staff in the UW School of Social Work and $25.00 for community members. Lunch is provided and participants can earn 6 CEHs/.6CEUs. For more info and to register, visit: confrontinginjustice.socwork. wisc.edu/