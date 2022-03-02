× Expand courtesy Sofia Hagström Møller Sofia Hagström Møller weaving at the loom during her residency at UW-Madison.

press release: Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery – January 26-April 3, 2022

Sofia Hagström Møller: Lineage investigates the roots of Scandinavian textile design and celebrates the legacy that American weaving shares with these traditions. By translating her grandmother’s patterns through the digital technology available to her during a 2019 residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hagström Møller’s work transcends language and travels through time and space. Since the residency, her collaborative work with UW-Madison Professor Marianne Fairbanks has continued to play with these ideas, discovering even more of the richness that’s possible when you follow your curiosity from inspiration to creation to education and beyond.

Artist lecture: Wednesday, March 2 at 5pm, Elizabeth Holloway Schar Hall | 5th Floor, Nancy Nicholas Hall. This event is free and open to the public but reservations are required. Reserve your ticket HERE.

Reception: March 3 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Workshop: Friday, March 4 from 4-5pm Sofia Hagström Møller will host a workshop in which she discusses how to

use the nuances of colors in a small woven sample. Reservations will open January 26. Reserve your ticket HERE.

This project was made possible with financial support from the Danish Art Foundation, the National Bank of Denmark and the Grosserer, L. F. Foghts Foundation.

