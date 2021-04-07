ONLINE: Solve Climate by 2030: Green Recovery, Climate Solutions and a Just Transition

media release: The world’s top climate scientists have told us we have a ten-year window to make rapid reductions in the carbon pollution causing global warming in order to hold the warming to the low end of under 3° F. Meanwhile, clean energy solutions have gotten less expensive, and in many markets, these solutions now cost less than fossil fuel alternatives. Focusing state and local action around climate solutions could open the road to “solve climate” over the next decade.

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is joining Center for Environmental Policy at Bard College in holding a simultaneous “global dialog” webinars around the world gathering experts together to offer concrete local actions to address climate change. The recording of this event can then be used by high school and college teachers across the state and country to #MakeClimateAClass and continue the conversation.

