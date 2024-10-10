media release: This event is part of the annual Jazz Series.

With “African grooves, supple jazz singing, and compassionate social consciousness” (The New York Times), Somi proves over and over that artistic excellence and humanitarianism go hand in hand. Born in Illinois to parents from Uganda and Rwanda, Somi builds bridges between the Midwest and East Africa with musical storytelling that has earned her an NAACP Image Award and a GRAMMY nomination for best jazz vocal album; brought her to Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Newport Jazz Festival, and The Kennedy Center; and inspired collaborations with the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Common, and the legendary jazz trumpet player Hugh Masekela.