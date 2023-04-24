media release: Tandem Press is excited to host Trespasses, a Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition by Sophie Loubere, University of Wisconsin-Madison MFA Candidate and 2022-2023 Tandem Press Curatorial Project Assistant.

Trespasses explores the American West through prints, handmade paper, literary vignettes, and installations that reflect our deep time, near history, and present day.

On View: April 24-May 19, 2023. Reception: Friday, May 5, 5-8 pm. *Please note that this reception coincides with a performance in the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series from 5-7 pm. Tandem Press Apex Gallery: 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm

Sophie Loubere is a Master of Fine Arts candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her work is interdisciplinary and research-based, focusing on printmaking, book arts, photography, textiles, and creative writing. She received her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design. Additional education includes Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois and Urbana-Champaign.

Loubere is an award-winning artist. Most recently, she was awarded the Caxton Club Grant for a project in book arts. She has taught classes, workshops, and demos at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Gage Academy of Art, Editions Studios, and Bainbridge Island Museum of Art.

Exhibition Statement:

My work explores the relationship between humans, nature, and deep time. Researched history provides context as I question why our world, sublime in complexity, is the way it is.

Trespasses focuses on the American West. The stories curated reach back hundreds of millions of years and move through colonial invasion to the formation and expansion of the United States here and now. These stories hold our deep time, near history, and present day. They require thoughtful, extended interaction.

Trespasses includes stories, images, vegetation, and literal pieces of the earth woven together using print and papermaking, alternative photographic processes, book arts, and creative writing. These interdisciplinary processes create a deeply researched, multi-textured, multi-layered experience that engages sight, sound, smell, and touch. Trespasses aims to pull viewers toward timelessness while pushing them to consider their place in the world.

This exhibition, along with all Tandem Press exhibition programming, is made possible through support from the Anonymous Fund.