media release: SoundWaves is looking at (and listening to) Time all year.

In this fourth presentation of Celebrations of Time, SoundWaves is looking at how we know when events occurred in the past, through the lens of geology (objects on Earth), astronomy (distant objects), anthropology (human prehistory), pathology (the human body), and, as always, music.

Presenters:

Brad Singer - Department of Geoscience

Professor Brad Singer is a Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor and the Geoscience department chair. His research uses high-precision geochronology to resolve fundamental geoscientific problems. He leads the WiscAr Geochronology Labs at UW-Madison - a state-of-the-art 40Ar/39Ar dating facility capable of addressing questions spanning the entirety of Earth history.

Kate Grier - Astronomy

Dr. Kate Grier is an assistant professor at the UW-Madison department of astronomy. Her research interests include active galactic nuclei, supermassive black holes, reverberation mapping, quasars, and more. Grier utilizes a wide range of techniques and observing facilities in her research into measuring masses of black holes.

Jamie Kallan - Pathology & Lab Medicine

Dr. Jamie Kallan is an assistant professor in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at UW-Madison. Kallan has been in active practice in the field of pathology and forensic autopsy for over 10 years and is currently on the clinical health sciences faculty at UW specializing in autopsy.

Gilliane Monnier - Anthropology (University of Minnesota)

Dr. Gilliane Monnier is an associate professor in anthropology at the University of Minnesota. She studies Neanderthal behavior through their use of stone tools, both in the lab and out in the field. Monnier uses her expertise in microarchaeology and lithic analysis and is currently studying Neanderthal response to climatic and environmental change 60-40,000 years ago.

Dawn Wohn - Music

Dawn Wohn is violin teaching faculty at the UW Madison Mead Witter School of Music. Wohn has performed across five continents including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, as well as appearing as a soloist for numerous live-broadcast performances. Dawn has played the violin since the age of 4 and trained at The Juilliard School, Yale University, and Stony Brook University.

Daniel Grabois - Music