media release: A Celebration of Time, pt 3

SoundWaves is looking at (and listening to) Time all year.

Dates, Dating, and Dating

Brad Singer, Geoscience

Daniel Grabois, SoundWaves Curator

Professor Brad Singer is a Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor and the Geoscience department chair, as well as a Fellow of the Geological Society of America and of the American Geophysical Union. His research uses high-precision geochronology to resolve fundamental geoscientific problems. He leads the WiscAr Geochronology Labs at UW-Madison - a state-of-the-art 40Ar/39Ar (argon - argon) dating facility capable of addressing questions spanning the entirety of Earth history.

