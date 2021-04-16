ONLINE: SoundWaves

press release: Home: A Celebration of Earth Day | April 16

We have but one home, and over seven billion of us share it. How is it changing, and how are we changing it? What are the natural forces that continue to shape planet Earth? And how do we study the impact of our own behavior and pass on our knowledge to the generations to come? How can music express the epic grandeur of the blue planet? Find out as SoundWaves celebrates Earth Day in our final event of the academic year.

Featuring:

Elizabeth Maroon (Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences)

Julia Nepper (Wisconsin Institute for Discovery Microbiome Hub)

Clifford Thurber (Geoscience)

Noah Feinstein (Curriculum and Instruction)

Daniel Grabois (Music, SoundWaves curator)

Admission is free.