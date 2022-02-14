RSVP for Southern Graphics Council International Annual Conference

media release: The Southern Graphics Council International Annual Conference brings together over 1,000 printmakers and arts professionals in all stages of their careers. The Art Department and the School of Education are honored to bridge the international and national SGCI community with the dynamic printmaking legacy of UW-Madison.

Our Shared Future printmaking conference is a call to artists to consider how our studio practice makes culture and knowledge visible through socially engaged graphic arts of the past, present, and future.

Printmaking can deepen our understanding of the world, inherently challenge systems of oppression, and can push against histories of colonization, unwarranted violence, and systemic racism.

Artists share in the responsibility to shape our future. The 2022 SGCI printmaking conference is implicitly guided by the social and environmental ecology of a place and seeks to affirm the role of graphic arts within Our Shared Future.

Don’t miss out on early-bird pricing of $279 for Professionals and $179 for Students, October 25 through December 27, 2021. After that prices increase to $359 for Professionals and $249 for Students. Regular registration ends on February 14, 2022.