press release:USA | 1996 | 35mm | 96 min.

Director: Stuart Gordon

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Stephen Dorff, Debi Mazar

Transporting goods throughout the galaxy, a trio of spaceship driving long-haulers (Hopper, Dorff, and Mazar) discover that their unknown cargo is a secretly developed new super weapon. A comic sci-fi fantasy with a pro-working class aesthetic, Space Truckers is filled with director Gordon’s signature outlandish and colorful visuals, imaginative production design, eye-popping costumes, and flamboyant props. The terrific supporting cast includes Charles Dance, George Wendt, The Road Warrior’s Vernon Wells, and Gordon regular Barbara Crampton.

