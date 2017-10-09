RSVP for Sparkle of Hope

press release: This year’s Sparkle of Hope Gala will take place the evening of Friday, October 20, 2017; once again it will be held at the beautiful Monona Terrace. Sparkle of Hope is a unique celebration of women whose lives have been touched by gynecologic cancers. During our annual event, learn how cancer research, effective screening, prevention and improved treatment can make a difference in the lives of all women. Join us for dinner, silent auction and music by Mad City trio!

This event is a collaboration between the UW Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Division of Gynecologic Oncology and the Carbone Cancer Center, and championed by our dedicated volunteers. And, as in the past, all revenue from this event supports vital research and raises much needed awareness about gynecologic cancers.

More than 82,000 women each year are diagnosed with gynecologic cancer including: cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, vulvar and other rare gynecologic malignancies. Unlike other cancers, female reproductive tract cancers are sometimes over looked,with less attention and funding given to them. We are fortunate to live in a community where outstanding gynecologic cancer care is available and cutting-edge research is conducted.

This year again will be an evening of inspiration, fun and sparkle. Since Sparkle’s inception in 2007, the event has raised more than $630,000 for gynecologic cancer research, and these funds make an enormous difference. After years of research, many of these cancers are now curable and others are now managed over many years. However, we still regularly encounter some devastating cancers and focus our research on finding new treatments, improving quality of life of our patients and working towards the ultimate goal of a cure for these tougher cancers. We hope you join us this year and support our research and programs for gynecologic cancers. All of us, our dedicated physicians, researchers, clinicians, trainees and other staff who care for women, are deeply grateful for the support we received from—you—our community.