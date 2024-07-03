media release: USA | 1994 | 35mm | 116 min.

Director: Jan de Bont

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper

A disgruntled explosives expert (Hopper) holds Los Angeles for ransom by arming a city bus with a bomb that will detonate if the vehicle slows down below 50 mph. Attempting to foil the dastardly plot is a dedicated bomb-squad cop (Reeves) and a brave and clever bus passenger (Bullock) who must navigate the oversized vehicle through very busy crosstown traffic.

One of the best-remembered summer blockbusters of the 90s, Speed marked the directorial debut of Die Hard cinematographer de Bont and “exemplifies the fairly well-crafted action picture” (David Bordwell).

35mm print courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research