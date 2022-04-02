Spektral Quartet
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: General admission: $13
Students: Free (ticket required)
The Spektral Quartet presents nine new string quartets by Laura Schwendinger, Larry Axelrod, Kyong Mee Choi, Timothy Edwards, Casey Ginther, Martha Horst, Timothy Ernest Johnson, and Betsy Start. Following the Madison premiere of a new quartet by Bernard Rands.
