RSVP for Spiders: Tiny Tool-Users in Wisconsin and Beyond

media release: The February lectures will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (CST). Virtual lectures will include automatic closed-captioning and automatic live transcripts. If you need an additional accommodation, please email Danielle Tanzer. Virtual lectures will be recorded and a link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

February 22

Michael Draney, professor of biology, and chair, Department of Natural and Applied Sciences, UW-Green Bay

Spiders are a common and misunderstood part of Wisconsin’s native biodiversity. They are also ancient, widespread, diverse, and important predators in ecosystems all over the world. Two evolutionary innovations – venom and silk – benefit them throughout their life cycle. Draney aims to foster appreciation for and positive relationships with our spider neighbors. Register by February 18.