Spirit of the Beehive, Deeper

× Expand Peggy Fioretti Spirit of the Beehive

Presented by WUD Music. Free.

media release: Philadelphia’s SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE head out on tour next week and today they’ve dropped a video for “DEATH”, the closer from their critically acclaimed, Saddle Creek debut ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH. Directed by Jeff Watterson & Boy Tillekens “DEATH” is an animated story “about someone who has chosen to follow a false narrative.” according to the directors. They add “nothing after the first shot is real.” The tour will make stops in Atlanta, Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston and more (full dates below). Body Meat and Deeper will support select dates.

Released April 9th ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH was the first album in the band's catalog to be entirely self-recorded and produced giving a wider periphery and deeper scope into their intricate pop genius. The resulting release saw widespread critical acclaim earning the highly coveted Pitchfork Best New Music tag and further praise from The New York Times, Fader, AV Club, Stereogum, Uproxx, Needle Drop, among others.

Purchase ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH here