Spring Birding

press release: Come bird with us! The WI Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology is joining the Great Wisconsin Birdathon. We’ll meet at Cherokee Marsh North on Saturday, May 15 to look for spring birds. Beginners and experienced birders are all welcome!

Sign up for our Birdathon team, the Piping Hot Plovers, at https://go.dojiggy.io/wibirdathon/wscb/Team (click Participate, then Join a Team). It’s free! Donations to the fundraiser are appreciated, but totally optional.

We appreciate an RSVP on Facebook or by email (wisconbio@gmail.com) so we can plan for numbers. If we get more than 10 people, we’ll split into groups. Please bring a mask and follow physical distancing to help keep everyone safe.

Check out the Birdathon T-shirts and mugs to help raise money for birds! The amazing piping plover design is by our team member Brooke Weiland. https://www.bonfire.com/protect-the-piping-plover