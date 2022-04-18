media release: Come join us for a Spring Dance featuring Musician-in-Residence Beth Hoven Rotto and the Scandinavian American Old-time Dance Music Ensemble!

Mark your calendar for the evening of Monday, April 18, and come dance to old-time tunes played by a mix of community members and UW-Madison students, faculty, and staff under the leadership of Beth Hoven Rotto. Since forming the ensemble in February, Beth has introduced members to selected tunes from the archives at Mills Music Library, some of which may not have been played for live dances in several decades! Ensemble members have been meeting on a weekly basis to learn and practice these tunes and we are looking forward to not only sharing this music with the Madison community, but playing live for dancers.

This event will take place in the Great Hall of Memorial Union on UW-Madison’s campus. Dance instruction led by Decorah, Iowa, residents Liz Rog and Daniel Rotto will begin at 6pm, followed by the main dance featuring the Scandinavian American Old-time Dance Music Ensemble from 6:30-8:30pm. Appetizers will be provided and this event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

This event is sponsored by the Nordic Folklife Project, the Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures, the Mead Witter School of Music, the Mills Music Library, the Department of German, Nordic, Slavic+, and the Ethics of Care Initiative.