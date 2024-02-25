media release: USA| 1984 | 35mm | 115 min.

Director: John Carpenter

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen, Charles Martin Smith

Responding to the real-life Voyager I probe’s message of peace, an extraterrestrial visitor spectacularly crashes its own spacecraft just outside of Madison, WI and takes on the form of a recently deceased earthling (Bridges, in an Oscar-nominated performance). The dead man’s grieving widow (Allen) reluctantly accompanies the gentle-but-awkward alien on a road trip to the Southwest, all the while dodging dangerous government officials in an effort to meet the Starman’s connecting flight home. This sweet, funny, and handsomely photographed interstellar love story was a highly successful departure for action and horror specialist Carpenter.

