Stars That Lurk in the Night

press release: UW Space Place lecture by Andrew Nine, UW-Madison Astronomy Dept.

Stars in binary systems can interact with each other, and in the process change the course of a star's evolution. A new product of this kind of interaction, called the "blue lurker", has recently been discovered in the open cluster M67. In this talk Andrew will describe what we know about these mysterious stars, including recent observations and discoveries made with the Hubble Space Telescope.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.