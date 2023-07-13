Straight Talk: Chemical Hair Straighteners and Reducing Your Risk for Uterine Cancer

media release: Recent research found that using chemical hair straighteners or relaxers may be linked to an increased risk of uterine cancer. If you’ve used chemical hair relaxers in the past, join the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology for a free, virtual community talk about reducing your uterine cancer risk.

Dr. Janelle Sobecki, a cancer specialist in the Department of Ob-Gyn, will talk about what we know about the possible connection between chemical hair straighteners and cancer; signs and symptoms of uterine cancer to look out for; and ways we can change or lower our risk for cancer.