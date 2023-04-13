The Strategic Dilemmas of Working Class Politics and Organizaton Today

press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture, on Zoom.

Cat Boyd is a Glasgow-based writer, campaigner and trade unionist. She is assistant editor at Conter and host of Contercast. She writes mainly on Scottish and American politics, culture and work.

Daniel Chavez works at the Transnational Institute (TNI) where he runs their New Politics Initiative. After the defeat of left governments in Latin America following the 2008 economic crisis, and disappointments in European left projects, the New Politics project was initiated to learn the lessons of the past. A scholar-activist with a strong commitment to progressive Latin America, Daniel cut his activist teeth at the United Federation of Mutual Aid Housing Cooperatives (FUCVAM) in Uruguay where he worked for almost a decade.

He is the author and editor of several books, including The Left in the City: Progressive and Participatory Local Governments in Latin America (Latin American Bureau, 2004) and in Spanish as La izquierda en la ciudad (Icaria, 2004), The New Latin American Left: Utopia Reborn (TNI, 2008) and Nueva Izquierda En America Latina (Catarata, 2008).

Vivek Chibber is Professor of Sociology at New York University and the author of The Class Matrix, Postcolonial Theory and the Specter of Capital and Locked in Place: State-Building and Late Industrialization in India, which won the Barrington Moore, Jr. Prize. He is the editor of Catalyst and has contributed to many journals, including the Socialist Register, American Journal of Sociology, Boston Review and New Left Review.

C﻿o-sponsored by CONTER