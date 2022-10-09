media release: USA | 2008 | 35mm | 85 min.

Director: Stuart Gordon; Cast: Stephen Rea, Mena Suvari, Russell Hornsby

A monstrously self-absorbed driver (Suvari) hits an unemployed white collar worker (Rea), then heads home and parks the car in her garage while she figures out the most effective way to finish off her victim, who remains stuck in the car’s windshield! Gordon’s final theatrical feature, which finds the veteran director in peak creative form and employing his trademark blend of shocks and satire, was inspired by a real news story.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

AT THE CHAZEN: STUART GORDON RETROSPECTIVE, PART THREE

Born and raised in Chicago and educated at UW Madison, Stuart Gordon (1947-2020) turned to movie storytelling after nearly two decades of acclaimed theatrical productions that were frequently outlandish and sometimes controversial. Gordon’s cinematic oeuvre was similarly championed for a colorful visual style, themes that celebrated working class underdogs, and stories driven by flamboyant villains who are typically authority figures abusing their power. A horror and science-fiction genre specialist, Gordon also made a few movies that are not easily categorizable. This third and final section of our year-long retrospective highlights three horror gems, Gordon’s 1991 variation on Poe’s The Pit and the Pendulum, and two more H.P. Lovecraft adaptations, Dagon and From Beyond. The series also includes Gordon’s final theatrical feature, the shocking and satirical Stuck. All of the 35mm prints for this series are courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special thanks to Amanda Smith.