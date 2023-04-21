WUD Film screening. Free.

media release: The submission period for the 2nd annual Student Film Festival, hosted by WUD Film, wraps up Sunday, April 9! We're sending out a reminder to those who may have forgot about the festival, so get out there and make and short film! This is an opportunity to let your creativity thrive and potentially have your work seen by the campus community! The top three winners will receive cash prizes, as well as their films shown in Union South's Marquee Theater on April 21st at 6 PM! Final submissions can be sent to our email, wudfilmcollaborations@union. wisc.edu by April 9! For more information on submissions, check out our Instagram post (@wudfilm). The short films must be under 10 minutes long, and the list of prompts required for the films are listed below, choose two or more!

Character - A character with the initials P.B.R.

Action - Flash going off at an embarrassing moment

Prop - Pocket Protector

Dialogue - "Make like a banana and split"

Good luck to everyone who participates in this unique & fun opportunity!