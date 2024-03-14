Supply Chain Sustainability: Making Agriculture Sustainable from Production to Consumption

media release: What are you having for dinner tonight? Whether you’re indulging in a petite filet or enjoying a seasonal salad, your food took a complex journey to arrive on your plate. What is the agricultural supply chain … and how does it impact our planet?

This year’s Sustainable Success lecture will explore how the agricultural industry is making its supply chain more sustainable by building relationships and harnessing new technology. Join these leading experts for a moderated discussion and audience Q & A:

Keith Agoada, UW–Madison alumnus and CEO and cofounder of Producers Trust, a platform that links supply chains with sustainable solutions

Holly Gibbs, UW–Madison professor of geography and environmental studies

Sustainable Success Lecture Series

The Sustainable Success Lecture Series is a partnership between the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Wisconsin School of Business’ Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management. Each spring, featured speakers from the private and nonprofit sectors come to share their efforts on environmental sustainability and its financial and environmental benefits.

The Nelson Institute is pleased to offer a variety of free public programs, lectures, and events, demonstrating our commitment and dedication to the Wisconsin Idea: the principle that education should influence people’s lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

