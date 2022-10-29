media release: Italy, West Germany | 1977 | DCP | 98 min.

Director: Dario Argento; Cast: Jessica Harper, Joan Bennett, Alida Valli

An aspiring ballerina (Harper) gets more than she bargained for when the prestigious European dance academy she transfers to turns out to be a hotbed of murderous supernatural doings. Director Argento’s horror classic - generally considered his best film - is a ravishing feast for the eyes and ears, with an overwhelmingly saturated color palette (the better to see all of that blood) and immersive sound design (truly cacophonous) and an iconic, baroque musical score by Argento’s band, Goblin. Suspiria is a surreal, Technicolor nightmare, the stuff bad dreams are made of, and, just in time for Halloween, best experienced on the big screen. A stunning new 4K DCP will be screened.

