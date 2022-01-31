ONLINE: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

media release: Our first Sustainable Energy Seminar of the Spring 2022 semester will take place on Monday, January 31, with a guest presentation on energy policy under the Trump administration from Shanti Gamper-Rabindran, who is an Associate Professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.

Until further notice, this seminar will remain online (Zoom webinar) for all public participants (there will be a handful of enrolled students attending in person). You can register for all upcoming webinars in this series at the same time (or pick and choose which ones to register for) here: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 9416425449431/WN_ gcu3DrufTR2a2zDt9rP16w

Here are details for the first seminar (the recording of this session will not be publicly available):

Monday, January 31

3:30-4:30pm, America's Energy Gamble: People, Economy and Planet

Shanti Gamper-Rabindran, associate professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh (author of a forthcoming book of the same title)

Abstract:

How did the pro-fossil Trump administration entrench America's oil and gas dependency to the detriment of America's economy, public health and the environment? Its actions ran counter to even traditional bipartisan values of fiscal responsibility, environmental stewardship and rule of law. Despite the damage done, this book lays out how Americans can still change course and transition away from oil and gas dependency, while protecting workers and communities.