ONLINE: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

Wisconsin Energy Institute talk: "Bioprivileged Molecules and Biofuels: Who is the enabler?"

Rob Anex, Professor, Biological Systems Engineering

Abstract: In this Sustainable Energy Seminar, Professor Anex will discuss the difficulties in converting biomass into replacements for petroleum-based fuels, the prospects for bio-based products with unique properties that don't have a petroleum-based equivalent, and why the production of high-value biorenewable chemicals and products doesn't necessarily enable the wide-scale production of biofuels.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115 (when in-person lectures resume)

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.