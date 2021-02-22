ONLINE: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

media release: Wisconsin Energy Institute talk: "Geologic carbon storage as a technology for reaching climate targets: challenges and opportunities" by Chris Zahasky, assistant professor of Geoscience

Abstract: Integrated assessment models have identified carbon capture and storage (CCS) as an important technology for limiting climate change. To achieve 2 degree climate targets, many scenarios require tens of gigatons of carbon dioxide stored per year by mid-century. These scenarios are often unconstrained by growth rates, and uncertainty in global geologic storage assessments limits resource-based constraints. In this seminar I will first give some background on CCS storage technology and how it fits into these integrated assessment models. I will then present some of our recent work using logistic growth models, a common tool in resource assessment, to provide a mathematical framework for stakeholders to monitor short-term CCS deployment progress and long-term resource requirements in the context of climate change mitigation targets. Growth rate analysis, constrained by historic commercial CO 2 storage rates, indicates sufficient growth to achieve several of the 2100 storage targets identified by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. A maximum global discovered storage capacity of approximately 2700 Gt is needed to meet the most aggressive targets. Results also highlight how delayed action ultimately requires a larger CO 2 storage volume and technology deployment at higher rates to achieve these IPCC climate targets.

You can register for all upcoming webinars in this series at the same time (or pick and choose which ones to register for) using this registration link:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 1516110097773/WN_ QWZqAWJQSfC6kW1XCys5eA

Upcoming seminar details can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/ events/seminar-series

Archives of past seminars can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/ events/seminar-series-archive

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115 (when in-person lectures resume)

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.