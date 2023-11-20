Improving the Efficiency and Flexibility of Thermal Energy Systems
Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
- Dr. Allison Mahvi, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, UW-Madison
Abstract:
There are many ways to tackle energy challenges, from improving system efficiency to shifting loads to periods of the day where low-carbon energy sources are available. This presentation will discuss heat transfer research aimed at addressing these opportunities. The presentation will cover some fundamental work of thermal transport and how the findings are connected to the energy efficiency and production. We will then shift to a discussion of thermal energy storage and how that can improve flexibility. Thermal energy storage decouples the production of heating or cooling from its use, which can reduce costs and lead to a more efficient grid. Although there has been significant progress on materials development for thermal storage systems, a wholistic understanding of how to design these systems is needed. In this presentation, I will describe ways to design thermal storage devices and integrate those devices into systems to result in the largest benefit to building owners.
