Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

media release: Pope Francis and Catholics’ views on climate change

  • Nan Li, assistant professor of life sciences communication

Abstract:

In 2015, Pope Francis issued an encyclical urging Catholics to focus on a broad range of environmental issues, including climate change. How did the U.S. Catholics on both the left and the right respond to the papal teaching? What are the implications on communicating climate change, sustainability and energy-related issues in polarized opinion environments?

