Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

media release: Monday, September 12

3:45-4:45pm, Room 1115 Wisconsin Energy Institute and Online on Zoom (link includes registration for semester).

Nitrogen and Ammonia: From the Industrial Revolution to a Future Nitrogen Economy

John Berry, Professor of Chemistry, UW-Madison

Abstract:

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) saw over 140 countries pledge to reach zero-carbon emissions, prompting an important question of how the global energy economy can realistically be decarbonized. The alternative to a carbon-based energy economy is an economy centered around a different element. Research in the Berry Lab at the University of Wisconsin – Madison Department of Chemistry is exploring the possibility of a Nitrogen Economy, based on interconversions between dinitrogen and ammonia. This presentation will review the basic chemistry of nitrogen and ammonia from a historical standpoint, focusing on the use of ammonia in agriculture, and also as a promising zero-carbon fuel. A look toward future applications will be presented outlining the key technologies necessary to sustain a zero-carbon Nitrogen Economy.