press release: The Mission to Improve Global Health Through insects (MIGHTi), a UW-based research project, and our partners invite you to engage with nutritional, environmental, artistic, cultural, and culinary aspects of eating insects.

Our three-day event series features presentations by leading researchers in the field of insect agriculture and experts in insect cuisine, pairings of edible insects with Wisconsin craft beers, and culminates in a delicious multi-course insect banquet and art show.

​​​​Schedule:

Thursday:

Lecture: New Frontiers in Insect Cuisine, 1:00 - 3:30 PM, UW Engineering Hall, Room 122. Brooklyn, NY-based chef Joseph Yoon kicks off the series with a lecture about creativity in the kitchen, and his work on the frontlines of innovation in insect cuisine. Come hear his thoughts and enjoy some insect snacks. Free and Open to the Public.

Lecture: Insects for Food, Feed, and Health: a Global Perspective: 4:00 PM, Lake Mendota Room, Dejope Hall. Entomologist and premier edible insects researcher Dr. Arnold Van Huis travels from the Netherlands to deliver the keynote academic address for the Swarm-To-Table Series. Come engage in discussion and enjoy a reception following the lecture. Free and Open to the Public. Reception, hors d'oeuvres, and discussion to follow lecture.

Bugs & Brews (Tasting Event): 7:30 - 9:30 PM, Wisconsin Brewing Company. LA-based edible insect advocate Aly Moore hosts an event celebrating the delicious compatibility of Wisconsin craft beers and edible insects. Finding beers that compliment the unique flavor profiles of bugs is serious business, and we're lucky that host Moore is up to the challenge. Ticket Required. 21 and over. Reserve your spot here!

Friday:

Cooking with Insects workshop: 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Food Apps Lab, Babcock Hall. The UW Department of Food Science, Wisconsin Union Directorate Cuisine Committee, and Chef Joseph Yoon offer students, staff, WUD members and their a chance to get creative in the kitchen with insect ingredients. This hands-on event gives participants the chance to work with Chef Yoon and share their fare. Open to UW Students, Staff, WUD Members & their Guests Only. Registration required; more information TBA.

Bugs & Brews II: 6:30 - 8:30 PM, Regent Market Coop, 2136 Regent St. Edible Insect promoter Aly Moore is back for another round of inspired insect and beer pairings, this time at the Regent Market Co-op. Located close to campus, Regent Market offers an intimate setting for this event where Wisconsin craft beers create delightful flavor synergies with edible insects. Ticket Required, 21 and over. Reserve your spot here!

Saturday:

Swarm-To-Table Gourmet Insect Feast and Art Exhibit: 6:00 - 8:00 PM, The Crossing, 1127 University Ave., Madison (corner of University and Charter). Slow Food UW, MIGHTi, and Chef Joseph Yoon of Brooklyn Bugs have joined forces to bring Madison an unforgettable evening of insect-based cuisine and insect-inspired art. Beginning 6:00pm on Saturday, April 27th in the banquet space of The Crossing, Chef Yoon and the Slow Food UW kitchen team are serving up a multi-course insect themed supper marrying local springtime produce with grasshoppers, ants, crickets, mealworms, scorpions, and more.

​Join us for an unforgettable evening of farm-to-table gourmet fare infused with insects, engaging conversation, and a dazzling insect-themed art show. Space is limited, so purchase your ticket today! Ticket Required; Reserve your spot here! $12 Students; $25 Adults