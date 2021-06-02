ONLINE: Tackling Antibiotic Resistance

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFi6QNwlsa453cKBy5faAYw

press release: Each year in the United States, at least 2.8 million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection, with more than 35,000 people dying because of complications.

Antibiotics are drugs used for bacterial infections — not viruses — and they revolutionized medical treatments in the 20th century. But bacteria can adapt to the drugs and become harder to kill. This resistance threatens advances in organ transplants, cancer therapy, treatment of certain chronic diseases, and more.

On the final episode of Wisconsin Medicine Livestream for 2021, renowned scientists from UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health explore measures to combat this threat to modern medicine.

Featured guests:

David Andes, MD, professor, Department of Medicine

Dr. Andes is a faculty member and chief of the Division of Infectious Disease within the Department of Medicine and has an appointment in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology. He holds the William A. Craig Endowed Professorship and directs the Wisconsin Antimicrobial Drug Discovery and Development NIH Center of Excellence.

Bruce Klein, MD, professor of pediatrics, medicine, and medical microbiology and immunology; chief, Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease; Gerard B. Odell Professor and Shirley S. Matchette Professor

Dr. Klein graduated from Boston University School of Medicine, did his residency in pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University, served in the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the CDC, and completed his infectious disease fellowship at UW Hospital and Clinics.

Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD, professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease

Dr. Safdar is a faculty member in the Division of Infectious Disease within the Department of Medicine and holds affiliate appointments in the Department of Population Health and the Division of Geriatrics, as well as the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering. Dr. Safdar is faculty director of investigator-initiated and multisite research at the UW Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and the medical director of infection control at UW Hospital and Clinics.