Free film screening presented by Italian director Renzo Carbonera, in person at L196 Education Building .

Premiering in 2022 and distributed by Fandango, TakeAway stars Libero De Rienzo, Carlotta Antonelli, and Paolo Calabresi, and focuses on the issue of performance-enhancing drugs in athletics while connecting that theme to environmental, economic, and political crises in Italy and Europe today.

Renzo Carbonera is an award-winning Italian director of feature-length and documentary films distributed and broadcast worldwide. A 2019 recipient of the Green Movie Award and recognized for his sustainable film production methods, Carbonera's work focuses on the pressing issues and dilemmas of our time, including climate change, economic crisis, drug abuse, social disintegration, and the ongoing dramas associated with European unification and globalization.

Co-sponsored by the UW-Madison’s Center for European Studies and the Department of French and Italian.

