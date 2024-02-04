RSVP for The Tallgrass Prairie in Early America: The Center of Everything

media release: The February lectures will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (CST). Virtual lectures will include automatic closed-captioning and automatic live transcripts. If you need an additional accommodation, please email Danielle Tanzer. Virtual lectures will be recorded and a link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

February 8

Bob Morrissey, professor, University of Illinois Department of History

Morrissey will explore the tallgrass prairie region (the modern corn belt) of North America and its remarkable premodern Indigenous history, and how people and non-human nature shaped each other during the early generations of European colonization. Tracing the rise and fall of midwestern Indigenous groups, the talk will highlight an extraordinary, diverse human history. Register by February 4.