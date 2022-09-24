UW Professional Learning and Community Education event.

press release: Teaching about elections is one of the best opportunities to prepare young people for political engagement. This conference helps educators teach about electoral politics in a way that is engaging, respectful to all points of view, and supported by the best and most current information.

The Teaching About the 2022 Elections Conference is an exciting opportunity for K-12 educators and administrators to:

Learn about important election-related issues

Access resources that support instruction and enhance student learning

Be introduced to national civic education programs and their curricula

Politics can be divisive, confusing, and challenging to approach. Teaching About the 2022 Elections will help educators find ways to ensure their students can discuss these sensitive and important topics with care, knowledge, and facts.

September 24, 2022, 9:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Grainger Hall, 975 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53706

Program Fee*: $25 professionals | $10 non-UW–Madison students | FREE for UW–Madison students (Pre-registration required). Registration includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, and a conference t-shirt!

*This conference is funded by the Gibb Democracy Education Fund and the Claudia Grams Pogreba Fund. Mary Hopkins Gibb is a 1955 School of Education alumna. Her husband, Bill, was a 1953 Wisconsin School of Business alumnus. Claudia Grams Pogreba is a 1970 School of Education alumna.