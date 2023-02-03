Teaching the Trans and Non-Binary Voice

Mead Witter School of Music DEIB Festival event. Free I No ticket required.

media release: Hosted by the Music Teachers National Association - UW–Madison Collegiate Chapter

Presented by Liz Jackson Hearns, one of the primary goals of this introductory workshop for students, performers, and educators is to create and spark awareness of shifting perspectives in pedagogies. Topics include considerations for gender expansive pedagogy, exploration of the PIRA scale, and proposals of possibilities for gender expansive vocalization through vocal exercises and compassionate conversation.

DEIB Festival is committed to facilitate awareness and provide social justice opportunities for students through this series of events focusing on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging), leadership, collaboration, and community engagement.