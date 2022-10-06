media release: Australia | 2020 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Jeff Daniels

Originally broadcast on November 20, 1983, the controversial TV movie The Day After explored the devastating effects of nuclear war on the community of Lawrence, KS, where the movie was actually filmed. The ABC broadcast made an astounding impact during the Cold War era, a time when President Reagan pursued his “peace through strength” policies of nuclear weapon buildup. Combining television footage of the promotional hype alongside interviews with filmmakers, ABC executives, and residents of Lawrence, Television Event traces the full history of production and the powerful residual effects of The Day After’s airing. After the screening, a virtual discussion with Television Event’s director, Jeff Daniels. Presented with the generous support of The William F. Vilas Trust.

