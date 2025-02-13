media release: This event is part of the inaugural Black Box Sessions.

GRAMMY Award–winning, hip-hop mainstay Pharoahe Monch draws on his 25-year MC career as he leads the supergroup th1rt3en, embarking on a new genre that combines shredded classic rock with razorsharp Hip Hop. The band features two-time GRAMMY winner Daru Jones, whose first break came with the Detroit hip-hop group Slum Village and who has since worked with Jack White, esperanza spalding, Black Violin and many others. Guitarist Marcus Machado, a Rolling Stone "Next Young Gun," has collaborated with everyone from Jon Batiste to Pete Rock. Headed by this powerhouse trio, th1rt3en stands out for its live instrumentation, old-school grit, and incisive lyrics with deep perspective on the world today. Questlove asks us, “... is your fave this good?””

Mature content. Suggested audience: Age 16+

Save 15% off of single ticket prices with a Black Box Sessions Subscription, or add this concert to a Build-Your-Own Subscription. Prices vary.

Single ticket pricing: