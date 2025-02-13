th1rt3en
UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: This event is part of the inaugural Black Box Sessions.
GRAMMY Award–winning, hip-hop mainstay Pharoahe Monch draws on his 25-year MC career as he leads the supergroup th1rt3en, embarking on a new genre that combines shredded classic rock with razorsharp Hip Hop. The band features two-time GRAMMY winner Daru Jones, whose first break came with the Detroit hip-hop group Slum Village and who has since worked with Jack White, esperanza spalding, Black Violin and many others. Guitarist Marcus Machado, a Rolling Stone "Next Young Gun," has collaborated with everyone from Jon Batiste to Pete Rock. Headed by this powerhouse trio, th1rt3en stands out for its live instrumentation, old-school grit, and incisive lyrics with deep perspective on the world today. Questlove asks us, “... is your fave this good?””
Mature content. Suggested audience: Age 16+
Save 15% off of single ticket prices with a Black Box Sessions Subscription, or add this concert to a Build-Your-Own Subscription. Prices vary.
Single ticket pricing:
- UW–Madison Students: $10
- General Public: $46
- Wisconsin Union Members: $42
- Student (any): $42
- Youth (17 and under): $15