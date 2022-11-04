The 400 Blows

media release: France | 1959 | DCP | 99 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: François Truffaut; Cast: Jean-Pierre Leaud, Claire Maurier, Albert Rémy

This landmark nouvelle vague classic, loosely based on Truffaut’s own troubled childhood, introduced filmgoers to the enduring character of Antoine Doinel, touchingly played by Leaud in what became, literally, the role of a lifetime. This first of Truffaut’s five Doinel films remains the most impactful and best-loved. A new 4K restoration will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.