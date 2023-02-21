media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series: Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with discussion to follow.

At a time when the California state prison system was dangerously overcrowded, and more than 85% of its inmates were involved in drug uses, one unlikely program looked inward for the answer and took a chance on 50 men serving life inside.

Post-screening discussion facilitator

Kevin Mullen is an assistant professor of continuing studies and the director of adult education for the UW Odyssey Project. His work focuses on expanding access to higher education for low-income adult students from marginalized communities, especially the role that writing plays in creating a stronger sense of self-efficacy, voice, and community. In addition to the core Odyssey class, he has taught English 100 (Introduction to College Writing) courses for Odyssey alumni and incarcerated students in the Odyssey Beyond Bars program. His class at Oakhill Correctional Institution in 2019 was the first in-person, credit-bearing course taught by UW-Madison in a prison in over 100 years. He also oversees the Odyssey Family Learning Center, where past and present students can come with their children to work on homework with a team of tutors.