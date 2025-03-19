media release: A Tony Award winner, The Acting Company simultaneously works to develop early-career professional actors and to bring sophisticated, highest-caliber theater to communities across the country. Founded with the first graduating class of drama students from The Juilliard School, it has launched the careers of Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, Lorraine Toussaint, Rainn Wilson, and Jeffrey Wright, among many others. Come see its production of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–nominated play Two Trains Running.

Set in a local restaurant on the brink of demolition in Civil Rights Era Pittsburg, Two Trains Running tells the stories of a Black American community seeking equity, connection and justice in the face of radical changes to its neighborhood.

Mature content. Suggested audience: Age 16+

Single ticket pricing: