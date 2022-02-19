press release: France | 1967 | 35mm | 65 min.

Director: Pierre Schoendoerffer

French documentary filmmaker Schoendoerffer follows a platoon of American soldiers, led by African-American Lt. Joseph Anderson, as they are ordered to take the crest of a hill about 250 miles north of Saigon. Unsentimental yet completely moving, The Anderson Platoon won the Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary. 35mm print courtesy Library of Congress.

