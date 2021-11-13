The Florida Project

press release: USA | 2017 | 35mm | 111 min.

Director: Sean Baker; Cast: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe

A budget motel just outside of Walt Disney World provides the unforgettable setting for this contemporary classic of American indie cinema. Blissfully unaware of the precariousness of her situation, six year-old Moonee (Prince) and her friends treat the run down Magic Castle as their private wonderland, while her mom (Vinaite) resorts to increasingly dangerous methods of making ends meet. This 35mm presentation coincides with the publication of UW-Madison Professor Emeritus J.J. Murphy’s revelatory new monograph on the film’s production.

