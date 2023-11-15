The Future of Academia in a Complex World

media release: Join us for an interactive discussion with Charles Lee Isbell Jr., University of Wisconsin–Madison’s provost. Provost Isbell has a deep and distinguished background that blends institutional leadership in computer science, research into machine learning and artificial intelligence, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Charles Lee Isbell, Jr., Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Hilldale Professor

Michael C. Ferris, John P. Morgridge Chair in Computer Sciences, Jacques-Louis Lions Professor of Computer Sciences, and WID Hub Central Director