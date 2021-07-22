press release: USA | 1967 | 35mm | 101 min.

Director: Elliot Silverstein

Cast: Anthony Quinn, George Maharis, Michael Parks

In this swinging '60s caper and counterculture comedy, a group of young hippies and beach bums pull off the kidnapping of Roc Delmonico (Quinn), a wealthy businessman with mob ties. The problem is, none of Roc’s family or associates are interested in putting up the $200,000 ransom demanded by the inexperienced abductors. Taking control of the situation, the outraged Roc ups the ante to $3 million and begins to blackmail everyone, including his mother, into paying the ransom. Beginning lightheartedly, director Silverstein mines laughs from increasingly darker places as the story progresses. The Happening is marked by a terrific theme song performed by Diana Ross and the Supremes, plus a first-rate cast that also includes Milton Berle, Oscar Homolka, Clifton James, Martha Hyer, and, in her movie debut as one of the kidnappers, Faye Dunaway.

After a nearly 16-month hiatus, big screen movies are making their comeback at the UW Cinematheque’s regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall! Beginning Wednesday June 30, the Cinematheque will commence six weeks of free screenings beginning with Leo McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, a classic tearjerker that was originally scheduled for April 2020. The summer lineup includes canonized comedies, action blockbusters, international thrillers, contemporary gems from Asia, the complete American works of French superstar Jean Gabin, a three-film salute to Charles Bronson in honor of his centennial, and more!

Summer programming will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and all feature films will be screened from original or archival 35mm prints. Admission, as always, is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited and socially distanced according to current UW-Madison policies. When possible, additional showtimes have been added to accommodate more viewers. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.